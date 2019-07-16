Woman slapped, shoved relatives and exposed herself at Busch Gardens, police say

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A woman from Washington D.C. is accused of domestic assault and indecent exposure after an incident at Busch Gardens.

Authorities were called to a domestic dispute at Busch Gardens Williamsburg on July 14 after 29-year-old Robin Abrams was seen in a verbal altercation with her relatives.

Officials say that Abrams slapped and shoved three relatives whom she was visiting the park with at that time.

Abrams then lifted her skirt, exposing herself while yelling profanity, reports say. She was not wearing any undergarments.

Authorities charged Abrams with domestic assault, two counts of assault, and indecent exposure. She was taken to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.