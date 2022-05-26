WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has been sentenced after an August 2021 fight at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg.

Court documents show that Christine Howard was found guilty of malicious wounding, as well as assault and battery. She was sentenced to a combined 24 months on the charges but had 19 months suspended.

She will serve five months behind bars, followed by one year of unsupervised probation for each charge.

Howard was one of three women wanted after the fight at the park in August 2021, which was caught on video. One of the victims found at the scene had severe swelling and a laceration near her eye and was taken to the hospital.

The fight happened around 4:50 p.m. on August 8 near the Griffon roller coaster. Police say all three suspects fled before officers arrived. One of the victims found at the scene had severe swelling and a laceration near her eye and was taken to the hospital.

Multiple fights have been reported at the park last year, including another on Sept. 11. Police were still looking for several men involved.