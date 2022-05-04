WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The third woman police were searching for after a fight at Busch Gardens last summer has been arrested.

Christina Howard was booked in Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail on April 25, police confirmed.

She’s charged with assault and battery and malicious wounding in the case and her next court date is May 19.

The fight happened back in August and was caught on video. One of the victims had severe swelling and a laceration near her eye after being found at the scene.

The other two women wanted in connection to the fight, Junika Dunn and Elizabeth Marrero, were both sentenced to 24 months with 20 months suspended and two years of unsupervised probation.