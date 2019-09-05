Woman accused of stealing more than $1,000 in goods from CVS, police say

Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from a Williamsburg CVS. (Photo courtesy of the Williamsburg Police Department)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing more than $1,000 in goods from a Williamsburg CVS.

The alleged theft happened at a CVS located in the 1600 block of Richmond Road on July 26.

The woman entered the CVS around 11 a.m. and stayed in the store for about 30 minutes.

When she left, she allegedly took more than $1,000 in CVS merchandise without paying for it, according to a Williamsburg Police Department news release.

Police described the woman as being “heavy set with a dark complexion and average height.” During the alleged theft, she was wearing a blue dress and carrying a pink purse. She was seen leaving the area of the CVS store in a “sporty” silver vehicle.

The Williamsburg Police Department is searching for this woman, who allegedly stole more than $1,000 in goods from a CVS on Richmond Road in July 2019. (Photo courtesy of the WPD)

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity should call the WPD at 757-220-2331 or the Peninsula Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.