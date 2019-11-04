Woman accused of passing counterfeit money in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A woman is accused of paying with counterfeit money in Williamsburg over the summer.

Williamsburg Police posted an appeal on social media on Nov. 4 for the public’s help identifying the woman. They said she used the counterfeit cash at the Speedway at 3020 Richmond Road on June 6.

Police did not provide any additional information about the crime.

If you recognize the woman in the surveillance pictures released by police, please call 757-220-2331 or the Peninsula Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.