W&M releases updated COVID-19 protocols for students returning in spring

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The College of William and Mary released guidance Thursday on the new COVID-19 protocols that go into effect for the spring semester.

The update includes information on pre-arrival quarantine and testing for students and employees.

Pre-Arrival Quarantine and Testing for Students

Students are expected to quarantine eight days prior to returning to campus to minimize potential exposure to COVID-19.

All students living in campus housing, who plan to attend in-person instruction or use university facilities, will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus. Students within a 30-mile radius of campus will also need to test negative.

W&M will provide each student a free COVID-19 saliva test, mailed in advance of returning. The COVID-19 testing group will soon begin contacting students by email to coordinate test registration and shipments, based on students’ anticipated arrival dates.

The self-collected saliva test is administered through Clinical Reference Laboratory as part of the network of labs that includes VCU Health, our health care partner.

These are the tests required for move-in and in-person instruction; W&M does not plan to accept outside test results due to the variability and efficacy of COVID-19 tests nationally and difficulties in streamlining testing results and reporting requirements from multiple sources.

Students will not be permitted to be on campus until their negative test results have been received and verified.

Students will be notified by the W&M testing program when it is time to confirm the shipping address for the test kit. Tests will be sent based on the anticipated return date, according to a predetermined schedule arranged with W&M’s health care partners. Completing the address confirmation and questionnaire is necessary, but tests may not ship immediately.

Please note that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires COVID-19 laboratories to provide certain medical information on individuals taking tests. Neither Kallaco nor William & Mary access nor retain this data.

International students will be notified by email about specific testing requirements.

If you have tested positive for COVID-19 within the 90 days prior to your return, please fill out the form at ReportCOVID to alert the university.

Pre-Arrival Quarantine and Testing For Employees

Students, faculty, and staff who work closely with others will need to self-quarantine for eight days before returning to in-person activities on campus.

In addition, employees who work in positions identified by Human Resources as being in “high-contact roles” in which they may not be able to use mitigation strategies – such as masks, physical barriers, and social distancing at all times – may be tested for COVID-19 before students return to campus.

The William & Mary’s Public Health Advisory Team and the COVID-19 Response Team continues to monitor pandemic developments while taking all trends into consideration for spring operations.

College officials say they will continue to track the state’s plans regarding vaccinations and higher education.

“As William & Mary finalizes plans for the spring, I will be in touch with additional updates and details. I wish you a safe and happy holiday season,” said Amy Sebring, COVID-19 Response Director.

