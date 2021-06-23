W&M names UC Berkeley’s Brian Mann as new athletic director

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — William & Mary has named a former quarterback from Dartmouth College and the current senior associate athletics director at the University of California, Berkeley, as the university’s next athletic director.

Brian Mann will begin his job at William & Mary on July 9 as the special assistant to the president for athletics. A month later on Aug. 9, he will become the full-time athletic director.

He will be introduced during a press conference at noon Thursday, which will be livestreamed on the Tribe Athletics website.

In a statement in William & Mary’s article announcing his hire, Mann said he toured the William & Mary campus with a friend years ago and “fell in love right then.”

Mann was hired by a search committee comprised of alumni, faculty, staff, students, trustees, current and former student-athletes and coaches.

“With the selection of Brian Mann as William & Mary’s next director of athletics, the university will benefit greatly from his exceptional professional and personal leadership experiences in intercollegiate athletics. He has a wonderful habit of exceeding goals at top institutions, which also is a hallmark at William & Mary,” said Rowe.

Mann has 18 years of experience in intercollegiate athletics, the private sector and professional sports, according to the university.

He has worked at UC Berkeley and Rice University, as well as Dartmouth College where he played as a quarterback. He also played professional football for the L.A. Avengers of the Arena Football League.

His 5,912 career passing yards as quarterback are third on the Big Green’s all-time list, William & Mary said.

In his time at UC Berkeley, Mann helped form its athletics department’s $350 million portion of the university’s $6 billion campaign. He also invested effort in women’s sports in particular.

“He helped orchestrate a $12.5 million gift to create a new student-athlete development program, a $10.8 million bequest in support of women’s athletics and the first-ever head coach endowment for a women’s sport at Berkeley,” the university wrote.

William & Mary came under fire last year when then-Athletic Director Samantha Huge announced she planned to eliminate seven teams, some of which were women’s athletics. That move did not come to fruition.

Mann said the job is personal for him.

“While my parents weren’t able to secure their degrees, they instilled in their five children the importance of higher education. I know how difficult it is to earn a college degree, especially at an institution with the rigorous standards of a Public Ivy. Being a former student-athlete, I also understand the commitment, discipline and hard work the Tribe’s student-athletes demonstrate every day,” Mann said. “There are challenges ahead for all public institutions,” he continued, “but what I truly believe is that William & Mary is doing the hard work now that will position us for a strong and successful future. Words cannot describe how excited I am to be part of that future.”

Mann succeeds interim Athletics Director Jeremy P. Martin, who will resume his previous job as chief of staff to William & Mary President Katherine A. Rowe. Mann will report directly to Rowe.

The William & Mary athletics department has about 500 student-athletes and 120 coaches and staff. The department’s budget is about $30 million and has 23 Division I varsity sports.

The 23 varsity sports have won 143 CAA championships, more than any other member of the conference, the school said.

