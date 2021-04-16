W&M mistakenly sends ‘congratulations’ message to 350 applicants

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY/AP) — William & Mary is apologizing after it mistakenly sent an email that congratulated about 350 applicants to the prestigious school in Williamsburg.

Suzanne Clavet, William & Mary Director of News & Media, told 10 On Your Side Friday that the letters went to 346 applicants from the Class of 2025 who identified an interest in the Public Policy program.

The follow-up message was intended to only go to admitted students, but due to a “process error”, it also went to students who had already been rejected or added to the waitlist.

The university notified the students and corrected the mistake the next day.

Clavet said the university has reviewed its process as a result of this mistake, identified the source of the error and confirmed no other departmental messages were distributed incorrectly.

The mistake added another headache to an already difficult application season. Many prestigious schools have become more competitive because many universities did not require SAT scores this year.