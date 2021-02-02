W&M Men’s Basketball pauses team activities, postpones games due to COVID-19 protocols

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Just days after one snowfall, came another one as public works crews geared up again.

This time, Williamsburg was one of the areas that saw a good amount of fresh white powder.

10 On Your Side's Stephanie Harris provided live updates and said while it was slowly accumulating on grass, the roads were pretty clear.

"This is Richmond road, typically a busy street nothing is building upon these pretreated roads. In fact, we just saw a truck go by not too long ago. City crews and VDOT crews have been out on roads really all this week since we saw snow on Thursday," said Harris.

The lack of buildup on the roads could've been due to all the prep work VDOT leaders say they did ahead of time.

Kelly Hannon with VDOT says they also put a lot of work into preparing in the nearby Fredericksburg district which includes Gloucester and Mathews counties.

“We used tanker trucks to spray salt brine along all of the primary roads including routes 17,14 all the major routes along the middle peninsula," said Hannon.