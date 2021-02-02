WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — William & Mary men’s basketball paused all team activities on Tuesday due to COVID-19 protocols within the program.
The Colonial Athletic Association announced that the Tribe’s upcoming games against James Madison on Feb. 6-7 and at UNCW on Feb. 13-14, have been postponed. A decision on rescheduling the four postponed games will be made at a later date.
W&M Men’s Basketball pauses team activities, postpones games due to COVID-19 protocols
