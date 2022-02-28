W&M hosting ‘Russia, Ukraine, and the Future of Global Order’ panel discussion Tuesday

FILE – Ukrainian servicemen walk by fragments of a downed aircraft, in in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor has put combatants and their commanders on notice that he is monitoring Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has jurisdiction to prosecute war crimes and crimes against humanity. But, at the same time, Prosecutor Karim Khan acknowledges that he cannot investigate the crime of aggression. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak, File)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — William & Mary will host a panel discussion about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine Tuesday night.

The panel will cover questions such as:

“What are the causes and political consequences of Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine?

What are the likely long-term impacts of war between Russia and Ukraine – will the conflict spread, how will it impact alliances, and what are the possible implications for nuclear deterrence?

How do Russian disinformation campaigns factor into the current conflict?”

The panelists include:

Steve Hanson, vice provost for Academic & International Affairs; Lettie Pate Evans professor of government Expert in Russian and Soviet history and politics Written scholarly articles and books, including “Post-Imperial Democracies: Ideology and Party Formation in Third Republic France, Weimar Germany, and Post-Soviet Russia” and the award-winning “Time and Revolution: Marxism and the Design of Soviet Institutions.”

vice provost for Academic & International Affairs; Lettie Pate Evans professor of government Amy Oakes, associate professor of government; co-director of the Project on Peace and International Security Research interests include domestic causes of war and nuclear nonproliferation. Written a book, “Diversionary War,” which examines whether governments provoke international crises in response to domestic unrest. Co-director of the Project on International Peace and Security.

associate professor of government; co-director of the Project on Peace and International Security Lincoln Zaleski ’20 , AidData junior program manager Specializes in Russian influence in Eastern Europe through media and information operations. Produced a 2020 white paper for the Project on International Peace and Security named “Disinformation Ink Spots: a Framework to Combat Authoritarian Disinformation Campaigns.”

, AidData junior program manager

The moderator will be Mike Tierney, the director of the Global Research Institute and Hylton professor of government & international relations.

The discussion is open to the public and will also be streamed. The in-person location is Tucker Hall, 350 James Blair Drive, room 127A.

Register for the event here if you plan to attend online. A link to the event will be sent by email on March 1.