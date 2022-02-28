W&M hosting ‘Russia, Ukraine, and the Future of Global Order’ panel discussion Tuesday

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — William & Mary will host a panel discussion about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine Tuesday night.
The panel will cover questions such as:
- “What are the causes and political consequences of Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine?
- What are the likely long-term impacts of war between Russia and Ukraine – will the conflict spread, how will it impact alliances, and what are the possible implications for nuclear deterrence?
- How do Russian disinformation campaigns factor into the current conflict?”
The panelists include:
- Steve Hanson, vice provost for Academic & International Affairs; Lettie Pate Evans professor of government
- Expert in Russian and Soviet history and politics
- Written scholarly articles and books, including “Post-Imperial Democracies: Ideology and Party Formation in Third Republic France, Weimar Germany, and Post-Soviet Russia” and the award-winning “Time and Revolution: Marxism and the Design of Soviet Institutions.”
- Amy Oakes, associate professor of government; co-director of the Project on Peace and International Security
- Research interests include domestic causes of war and nuclear nonproliferation.
- Written a book, “Diversionary War,” which examines whether governments provoke international crises in response to domestic unrest.
- Co-director of the Project on International Peace and Security.
- Lincoln Zaleski ’20, AidData junior program manager
- Specializes in Russian influence in Eastern Europe through media and information operations.
- Produced a 2020 white paper for the Project on International Peace and Security named “Disinformation Ink Spots: a Framework to Combat Authoritarian Disinformation Campaigns.”
The moderator will be Mike Tierney, the director of the Global Research Institute and Hylton professor of government & international relations.
The discussion is open to the public and will also be streamed. The in-person location is Tucker Hall, 350 James Blair Drive, room 127A.
Register for the event here if you plan to attend online. A link to the event will be sent by email on March 1.