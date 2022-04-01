WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The public is invited to a hearing on tuition and fees ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.

The William & Mary Board of Visitors is holding a public hearing on April 4 to provide a rundown of their university budget and tuition for the next school year.

Officials say the hearing will be in Tucker Hall room 127A, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. That building is located on James Blair Drive, near Richmond Road.

The board will consider an increase ranging from 0% to 4.6% in undergraduate tuition during the meeting. There will also be an increase ranging from 0% to 4.6% in mandatory fees.

Both increases are consistent with the university’s six-year plan.

Officials add that current in-state students who enrolled before fall 2020 will not see a tuition increase.

Section 23.1-307 (D) of the Code of Virginia requires that 30 days prior to approving an increase in undergraduate tuition and mandatory fees, the boards of visitors of Virginia’s higher education institutions announce the range of increases under consideration, the proposed use of any incremental revenue and allow for public comment.