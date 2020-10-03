W&M athletic director to hold discussions on financial possibility of keeping 7 varsity sports

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — William and Mary Athletic Director Samantha Huge released a statement Friday addressing concerns from the community regarding the recent cut of seven varsity sports.

In the statement, Huge says the college will hold a discussion with the Tribe Club Executive Committee and athletic team representatives to open dialogue on finances and evaluate prospective financial scenarios. The sessions are set to conclude by November 11.

Huge said that she plans to hold a series of opportunities for “expanded dialogue” about William and Mary Athletics. The virtual moderated sessions will begin on October 8 at 7 p.m.

Topics discussed include the future of athletics, along with budget and projections. Huge says the goal is to “engage as many diverse perspectives as possible, share information openly, and listen to and reflect on the opinions that are expressed — all as a means of finding a viable path forward.”

“It will take our entire William & Mary community coming together to find innovative solutions to the issues we must resolve, and I look forward to the opportunity to work with each of you in the coming weeks,” Huge continued.

