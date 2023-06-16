WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A student from the Williamsburg-James City County (WJCC) Virtual Academy won first place in a national poster contest.

Faith, who just graduated from WJCC Virtual Academy won first place in the 2023 Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center’s (MS-ISAC) annual Kids Safe Online poster contest.

The contest’s goal is to have kids create posters that encourage their peers to use the internet safely. Students who are enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible to participate in the contest.

To take a look at the winning posters and to learn more about the annual contest, visit the Virginia IT Agency.