WJCC students will learn virtually for first 9 weeks of fall semester

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Students in Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools will go to school virtually for at least the first nine weeks of school.

Administrators announced Monday students will do daily online learning, including live instruction from teachers and independent assignments and activities.

The plan coincides with the division’s “Path 1” for learning this year. Attendance will be monitored and assignments will be graded. Students will return to school — while still social distancing and wearing face coverings — as possible for assessments and evaluations.

“Just this morning, our school leaders spoke with local health experts who caution us that based on current data, in-person instruction is not recommended for the Fall,” Superintendent Dr. Olwen Herron wrote in a letter to families Monday.

Families can also opt-in (https://buff.ly/3g6q7kD) or opt-out (https://buff.ly/2Er1Wj5) to continue virtual learning for the 2020-2021 school year.

More information on Path 1 learning in WJCC Schools will be shared during a presentation at the school board meeting Aug. 4.

During that meeting, school officials will share their plan for how they will get students back into the classrooms for in-person learning.

The meeting will be streamed on the WJCC Schools website.

Those who wish to make comments to the school board for the meeting can record a one-minute message at 757-603-6481 by 5 p.m. on Aug. 3. It will be played during the meeting.

