WJCC students to continue remote learning for another week

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — More remote learning is in store for Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools students.

On Tuesday, January 5, the school district announced its decision to keep students home and continue to learn remotely for the coming week, Jan. 11 to 15.

Staff also has the flexibility to telework for that time frame before returning to schools and offices on Jan. 19.

WJCC School had previously announced it planned to resume remote learning for all students the week following Thanksgiving (Nov. 30 – Dec. 4) and the week after winter break (Jan. 4-8).

School leaders say local health data supports the decision. The Virginia Department of Health dashboard shows 683 new cases per 100,000 people within the last 14 days in James City County and 208 new cases in the City of Williamsburg.

The Virginia Department of Education, in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Health, is expected to release new operational and safety guidelines to public schools this week.

WJCC officials say they believe the guidelines will support their plans for the return of students. After reviewing those expected guidelines, next week, the division will announce dates to bring PreK-12 students back to classrooms on a hybrid schedule (2 days in-person and 3-days remote learning).

“With proper mitigation strategies in place and national research showing lower than expected transmission rates in schools, we are more confident in our ability to maintain a safe environment for students and staff,” says Olwen E. Herron, Ed.D., Superintendent.

In addition, on Nov. 23, WJCC Schools announced its decision to cancel all winter sports for the 2020/2021 school year, citing an increase in coronavirus cases in the health district.