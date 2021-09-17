WJCC Schools to temporarily change school hours due to transportation issues

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools (WJCC) announced they are making temporary changes to school hours to help fix the ongoing transportation issues that have caused delays.

Starting on September 20, the school division said they will test out a 5 to 10 minute change to the school start and end times to allow more time for bus drivers to get to and from school. They say the change will last until September 30.

At the end of the two week period, the district will determine if the schedule change should remain in place until the end of the school year.

The school district is also is also consolidating some neighborhood bus stops to reduce the frequency that buses need to stop and start during the route.

Students should plan to arrive at their bus stops 5-10 minutes earlier in the mornings for the new schedule change.

WJCC listed the schools with the temporary hours:

Bright Beginnings preschool times will not change during this period.

Tier 1 – High Schools

Jamestown, Lafayette, and Warhill: 7:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Tier 2 – Middle and Elementary Schools

Lois S. Hornsby, James Blair, Berkeley, and Toano: 8 a.m. – 2:50 p.m.

D.J. Montague, James River, Stonehouse: 8:55 a.m. – 3:25 p.m.

Tier 3 – Elementary Schools

Clara Byrd Baker, J. Blaine Blayton, Laurel Lane, Matoaka, Matthew Whaley, and Norge: 9:40 a.m. – 4:10 p.m.

