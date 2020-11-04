WJCC schools release plan, dates to bring students back to in-person learning

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg-James City County Public School Division announced Wednesday its plan for all students to transition to a “blended learning format” during the coming weeks and months.

Officials say Path 3 of the Return to Learn: Forward WJCC Schools plan will be done in phases to get students back in the classrooms safely. The timeline has a goal of having all grades back with the combined “remote and in-person learning” by the first week of January.

Face coverings will be required by students and staff and social distancing measures will be in place. Frequent handwashing is recommended and officials say the custodial staff will thoroughly clean and disinfect all high-touch surfaces in the school.

“This schedule could change at any time based on health information, the number of positive COVID-19 cases connected to an individual school, or guidance from the State or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” school officials posted to the WJCC website. “In some cases, it may be necessary for a class or school to return to remote learning while others continue with blended or in-person learning. Staff and student health and safety will be the first consideration at all times.”

Returning Dates & Grades







“Our ability to keep students healthy and learning on-site requires the consistent implementation of health and safety protocols. The most essential of these measures is the daily completion of screenings for personal health. Families should familiarize themselves with the WJCC Schools Symptom Checker to prepare for their child’s return to school. Above all else, anyone feeling unwell or experiencing symptoms should stay home from school until they feel better to help reduce the spread of illness to others,” the website continues.

The full announcement can be read here.

