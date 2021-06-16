WJCC schools names new Jamestown High football coach

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools has announced the name of the new head football coach at Jamestown High School.

The new coach will be Terry Smith, who has 30 years of coaching experience.

Smith will begin working with the team this summer.

“Coach Smith brings a wealth of experience to Jamestown’s football program,” Athletic Director Kenny Edwards said. “But more importantly, he brings a desire to see our student-athletes excel in their sport and life. He will be a strong leader and mentor for all JHS students.”

Smith had worked with teams and led them to district titles and state championships, including a state championship win in 1998 for Nottoway High School.

Smith has also had some players advance to play football and college and try out for NFL teams.

Smith played football at Virginia Tech, as well as at Abingdon High School from 1983 to 1987. He was a record-setting quarterback during high school and Offensive Player of the Game in the 1987 all-star game.