WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg James City County Schools is hosting an upcoming job fair.

The hiring event is set for Friday, Jan. 27, from 9 .m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Lafayette High School.

Administrators from all WJCC Schools locations will be present! Available positions include division-wide current vacancies and 2023-2024 teaching positions.

Onsite interviews will be available, and conditional offers may be made for qualified applicants. Career switchers interested in teaching positions are asked to bring college transcripts for review.

School officials are looking to hire teachers and teacher support personnel.

For more information, click here.