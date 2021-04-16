WJCC schools announce 2021 graduation plans

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools have announced the division’s plans for this year’s graduation ceremonies.

“Face-to-face and side-by-side: that’s how the Class of 2021 will celebrate their graduation,” the division wrote in a news release Friday.

Commencement will be at Wanner Stadium on June 18-19.

During the ceremonies, students will be seated 6 feet apart on the football field before they walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.

All graduates, guests, and speakers will wear face coverings.

Each student will receive three tickets for loved ones to attend the ceremonies. Spectators cannot be in the stadium parking lot.

The ceremonies will also be livestreamed on the school division website.

Each WJCC high school will also have a parade down Duke of Gloucester Street to celebrate graduation. Those will be on different days than the graduations themselves, and tickets are not required to attend.

In those parades, seniors can decorate their cars. The parades will be streamed live on the WJCC Schools Facebook page.

More information will be released in the upcoming weeks.