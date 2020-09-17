WJCC releases update on Path 1 of Return to Learn program, plans to announce Path 2

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg James City County school division is currently on Path 1 of returning to schools where some students with disabilities are back in classrooms and certain language learners returning end of September.

Under Path 1: Remote Learning of the Return to Learn: Forward WJCC School program, some English Language learners will return to classrooms on Sept. 28. All students are engaging in instruction through remote learning using WJCC Schools-issued tablets and laptops Monday through Friday.

Additionally, school officials say that attendance, participation, and completion of assignments are monitored and graded. Select academic screenings and assessments may occur in-person with strict social distancing.

WJCC Schools say they will update the community the week of Sept. 21 about future plans to fully transition to Path 2.



WJCC Schools prioritizes the health and safety of students and employees above all else. Building on that foundation, the division has created a virtual academy and four paths for a Return to Learning for the 2020-2021 school year.



These paths are aligned with guidance from the Virginia Department of Education, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local health experts.



To the greatest extent possible, preventative measures such as social distancing, rigorous cleaning protocols, and the use of face coverings will be in place to mitigate the potential spread of illness. School officials with WJCC Schools





Latest News