WJCC hosting back-to-school vaccine clinic

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools is hosting a back-to-school vaccine clinic after a new state law changed vaccination requirements for those entering kindergarten, seventh grade and their senior year of high school.
The clinics, in partnership with Olde Towne Medical and Dental Center, are scheduled for:
- August 16th at Toano Middle from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- August 17th at James Blair Middle School from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- August 18th at Hornsby Middle School from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
School officials say that families need to bring a completed consent form to the clinic with them. Those forms can be downloaded in English or Spanish.
