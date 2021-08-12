WJCC hosting back-to-school vaccine clinic

Nurse Jessica Lipscomb gives Miguel Castro, 13, of Brentwood, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the Antioch Middle School gym in Antioch, Calif., May 19, 2021. In partnership with Kaiser Permanente and the Contra Costa Office of Education, the Contra Costa Health Services have started school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics. While coronavirus cases remain low in California, the nation’s most populous state has recently seen hospitalizations creep back up slightly. (Doug Duran/Bay Area News Group via AP)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools is hosting a back-to-school vaccine clinic after a new state law changed vaccination requirements for those entering kindergarten, seventh grade and their senior year of high school.

The clinics, in partnership with Olde Towne Medical and Dental Center, are scheduled for:

August 16th at Toano Middle from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

August 17th at James Blair Middle School from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

August 18th at Hornsby Middle School from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

School officials say that families need to bring a completed consent form to the clinic with them. Those forms can be downloaded in English or Spanish.

Required back-to-school shots have changed. To learn more about the changes and vaccine clinic dates please visit https://t.co/xsPGXmhaJF. #WeAreWJCC pic.twitter.com/60TfRJxAb2 — WJCC Schools (@WJCCSchools) August 12, 2021