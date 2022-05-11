WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — With the end of the school year just weeks away, Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools has announced changes to their school times for the 2022-2023 school year.

School officials say the changes are to better accommodate the transportation department with hopes of increasing on-time rates for middle and elementary schools.

At Tuesday night’s board meeting, transportation officials said that afternoon on-time rates for elementary and middle schools this year range from 57-83%.

Following their update, the board voted to update the school start and end times as follows:

Tier 1: High schools – 7:20 AM – 2:00 PM

High schools – 7:20 AM – 2:00 PM Tier 2: Middle Schools – 8:05 AM – 2:45 PM

Middle Schools – 8:05 AM – 2:45 PM Tier 3: Elementary (James River & Stonehouse) – 8:55 AM – 3:25 PM

Elementary (James River & Stonehouse) – 8:55 AM – 3:25 PM Tier 4: Elementary (Clara Byrd Baker, DJ Montague, J. Blaine Blayton, Laurel Lane, Matoaka, Matthew Whaley, and Norge) – 9:35 AM – 4:05 PM

The change does not affect the start and end times for Bright Beginnings students.

Middle and high school students will have their day shortened to accommodate the changes. School officials note, however, that they will still meet VDOE length requirements.