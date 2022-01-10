Winter Blues Jazz Fest makes its 8th-annual to Williamsburg

The Blind Boys of Alabama perform at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Sunday, May 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – This January, the Winter Blues Jazz Fest will be returning to Williamsburg for its eighth year.

The festival will last four days, Thursday, Jan. 13 to Sunday, Jan. 16, and feature eight different events, including a musical performance by The Blind Boys of Alabama.

Organizers say the goal is to provide an entertaining weekend full of jazz and blues programs that will fit all tastes and budgets.

Tickets are now available for purchase at Eventbrite. See the full schedule of events below:

THURSDAY 1/13

Opening Night Reception: 7pm

Location: Williamsburg Winery: 5800 Wessex Hundred, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Ticket includes: One drink and light savory snack

Music: Tahira Clayton

FRIDAY 1/14

Mixology & Music: 7pm – 9pm

Location: The Williamsburg Lodge, Virginia Room

Ticket includes: Mixology Event – Cocktail Sampling’s

Music: Good Shot Judy

Friday Night After Party: 9.30pm- 11.30pm

Location: Culture Cafe

Ticket includes: One drink and late night snacks

Music: Michael Hawkins and the Brotherhood

SATURDAY 1/15

The Big Bluesy: Noon – 4pm

Location: The Williamsburg Lodge – Virginia Room

Ticket includes: Beer, wine, cider and signature glass. Delicious food offerings from Colonial Williamsburg.

Music: Lurrie Bell and his Band and The Jason Cale Band

Saturday Signature Event: 7pm – 9pm

Location: The Williamsburg Lodge – Virginia Room

Ticket includes: One drink and live performance

Music: The Blind Boys of Alabama

*The Blind Boys of Alabama are requiring all attendees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for their show on January 15th.

SUNDAY 1/16

Sunday Brunch: 11am – 1pm

Location: The Williamsburg Lodge – Virginia Room

Ticket includes: Signature drink, brunch, tax, and gratuity

Music: Sidecar Social Club

FREE Festival Chill Out: 2:00pm – 4:30pm

Location: The Williamsburg Lodge – Virginia Room

Ticket includes: Free music performance. Beer and Wine for purchase

Music by: The Matt Fattal Big Band