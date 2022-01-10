Winter Blues Jazz Fest makes its 8th-annual to Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – This January, the Winter Blues Jazz Fest will be returning to Williamsburg for its eighth year.
The festival will last four days, Thursday, Jan. 13 to Sunday, Jan. 16, and feature eight different events, including a musical performance by The Blind Boys of Alabama.
Organizers say the goal is to provide an entertaining weekend full of jazz and blues programs that will fit all tastes and budgets.
Tickets are now available for purchase at Eventbrite. See the full schedule of events below:
THURSDAY 1/13
Opening Night Reception: 7pm
Location: Williamsburg Winery: 5800 Wessex Hundred, Williamsburg, VA 23185
Ticket includes: One drink and light savory snack
Music: Tahira Clayton
FRIDAY 1/14
Mixology & Music: 7pm – 9pm
Location: The Williamsburg Lodge, Virginia Room
Ticket includes: Mixology Event – Cocktail Sampling’s
Music: Good Shot Judy
Friday Night After Party: 9.30pm- 11.30pm
Location: Culture Cafe
Ticket includes: One drink and late night snacks
Music: Michael Hawkins and the Brotherhood
SATURDAY 1/15
The Big Bluesy: Noon – 4pm
Location: The Williamsburg Lodge – Virginia Room
Ticket includes: Beer, wine, cider and signature glass. Delicious food offerings from Colonial Williamsburg.
Music: Lurrie Bell and his Band and The Jason Cale Band
Saturday Signature Event: 7pm – 9pm
Location: The Williamsburg Lodge – Virginia Room
Ticket includes: One drink and live performance
Music: The Blind Boys of Alabama
*The Blind Boys of Alabama are requiring all attendees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for their show on January 15th.
SUNDAY 1/16
Sunday Brunch: 11am – 1pm
Location: The Williamsburg Lodge – Virginia Room
Ticket includes: Signature drink, brunch, tax, and gratuity
Music: Sidecar Social Club
FREE Festival Chill Out: 2:00pm – 4:30pm
Location: The Williamsburg Lodge – Virginia Room
Ticket includes: Free music performance. Beer and Wine for purchase
Music by: The Matt Fattal Big Band