Williamsburg’s Waller Mill Park closed on Tuesdays due to staff shortage

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Due to staff shortages, Waller Mill Park will be closed on Tuesdays starting October 19, 2021.

The park, located on Airport Road, will now be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday through Monday. Park officials say they hope to resume normal hours “whenever staffing returns to a level that can provide a quality of service that meets the demand and expectations of our community.”

First opened in 1972, Waller Mill Park is a 2,705-acre park that features picnic tables, picnic shelters, playgrounds, ballfields and more. The park also feature a 360-acre lake that guests can enjoy from walking trails or a variety of boating rentals.

The park has a $2 vehicle entrance fee.