Williamsburg’s Great Wolf Lodge set to reopen September 3

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Great Wolf Lodge in Williamsburg announced on Friday it will welcome guests back to the resort beginning September 3, by providing safety measures and guidelines for the perfect “staycation for families.”

Great Wolf Lodge is also introducing its new Paw Pledge program. It’s a company-wide initiative focused on keeping families healthy and safe while they play together at the indoor waterpark resort based on guidance from health authorities and public officials.

“The health, safety, and wellbeing of our guests, pack members, and community has long been our guiding principle at Great Wolf Lodge,” said Murray Hennessy, Chief Executive Officer for Great Wolf Resorts.

“We have been working to develop and implement comprehensive reopening plans based on guidance and protocols recommended by the government and CDC, and we’re excited to get families back to having fun with confidence because of the new safeguards we put into place across our resorts.”

Great Wolf Lodge has collaborated with medical professionals, sanitization specialists, industrial engineers, and public health officials to develop customized health and safety procedures for the resort.

In a press release, Great Wolf said the reopening plan focuses on disinfection and sanitization, physical distancing, personal protection, and minimizing surface interactions in all guest areas across the resort.

The resort said all guest rooms will be disinfected and sanitized prior to check-in, and attendants will pay special attention to high touchpoint areas such as door handles, light switches, in-room phones, thermostats, and television remotes.

In addition, the Lodge will operate at reduced occupancy to provide an abundance of space so families can easily navigate the resort with a minimum of six feet apart from those outside of their traveling party and ten-feet of separation within the waterpark.

All of the waterpark pools and attractions will be operational, but there will be some modifications to comply with the state of Virginia guidelines.

In accordance with the governor’s executive order, the resort says interactive play elements in the Cub Paw Pool and Fort Mackenzie will not be operational, as well as the basketball hoops in the Chinook Cove activity pool and Raccoon Lagoon outdoor pool.

The giant tipping bucket at Fort Mackenzie and all of the water slides will be open and accessible, including Howlin’ Tornado, Alberta Falls, Wolf Rider Wipeout, Big Foot Pass, Splash Tail Pond and more. Hot tubs will remain closed.

Face coverings will be required for guests ages 5 and older in all public spaces with the exception being when guests are engaging with the waterpark attractions.

The Great Wolf Lodge says they will implement additional contactless payment options and guests may use a credit card, debit card, or a resort wristband for purchases to minimize touchpoints associated with cash transactions.

All pack members will undergo a wellness and temperature check before reporting to work and anyone with a fever or any indication a possible exposure to COVID-19 will be sent home.

For additional safety measures and guidelines that will be implanted at the resort, click here.

Latest Posts