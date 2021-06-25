Williamsburg’s Ava Siegfeldt competing in gymnastics Olympic Trials on Friday night

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg’s Ava Siegfeldt is competing for a spot in the Tokyo Olympics on Friday night.

The 16-year-old is already the first ever gymnast from local gym World Class Gymnastics to make the Olympic Trials.

16 gymnasts will compete for eight spots on Team USA, with two spots already virtually locked up by Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles.

Siegfeldt nearly quit gymnastics years ago because of physical and mental wear and tear, but Tami Elliott at World Class Gymnastics wouldn’t let her quit.

“I (told her), ‘You’re not quitting. I’m not letting you quit. You’re too good,’” Elliott said.

The coverage starts at 8 p.m. on the Olympic Channel and at 8:30 p.m. on NBC.

“My goal is to just do the best that I possibly can, and hit the routines; the best that I can do, and see what happens.” Siegfeldt said.