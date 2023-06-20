WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The 3rd Annual Community Appreciation Day will take place on the lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg, July 3.

Community Appreciation Day began in 2021 as a thank to the community for their resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, it has been an annual tradition.

There will be family-friendly lawn games such as giant Connect-4, giant chess and checkers, corn hole, and ring toss. During the event, Sno-to-Go will give out free sno-balls and ice cream.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and wraps up with a performance from the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band at 7:30 p.m.

Community Appreciation Day is hosted by Williamsburg’s three pillar institutions, the City of Williamsburg, William & Mary and Colonial Williamsburg.

The event is free and open to the public.