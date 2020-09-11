Williamsburg YMCA reopens renovated aquatic center

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The R.F. Wilkinson Family YMCA announced on Friday that it has officially reopened its renovated aquatic center and locker rooms.

After four months of hard work and upgrades, a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to mark the occasion.

“The work done includes a complete renovation of all locker rooms, resurfacing our lap, family/therapy pools, and spa, all new HVAC system, pool deck tile, and grates, LED lights, motors, pumps, and pool heater,” said Craig Payne, VP of Properties at the YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas. “We also renovated the men and women’s locker rooms, and installed an all-new splash Pad, which will open when permitted by the Governor’s guidelines.”

The R.F. Wilkinson Family YMCA is a Center of the YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas.

“Although COVID-19 has slowed us down, it has not stopped us. It has cemented our commitment to serve our communities and help individuals grow stronger in spirit, mind, and body. The YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas has been serving our community for over 120 years, and we here for Good,” said Adam Klutts, president and CEO of the YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas.

Guernsey Tingle Architects of Williamsburg served as the design firm for the entire project, and Henderson Contractors as the general contractor.

