Williamsburg woman dies in retirement community after positive COVID-19 diagnosis

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A 90-year-old woman died in a Williamsburg retirement community shortly after testing positive for COVID–19, her family says.

10 On Your Side spoke with the woman’s son. He requested anonymity for himself and his mother.

The woman’s son said that his mother suffered from a non life-threatening medical condition that was not related to COVID-19. She went to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center for treatment of this condition in mid-March. She got antibiotics and was sent back to her retirement community, Brookdale Chambrel Williamsburg.

A few days later, the woman began having gastrointestinal symptoms of sickness, including vomiting, her son said.

About 10 days before she died, the woman was transported to the emergency room at Riverside Doctors’ Hospital Williamsburg. She stayed at the hospital for a few days, and was diagnosed with pneumonia and a bacterial infection. She was also given a COVID-19 test, her son said.

The results of the COVID-19 test were still pending when the woman was taken back to Brookdale Chambrel Wiliamsburg and put into hospice care. Two days later, her test results showed that she was positive for COVID-19, her son said.

The woman died on April 8 in Brookdale Chambrel Williamsburg. Her son is concerned that other elderly people and retirement community workers were exposed to COVID-19 after the woman was removed from the hospital and sent back to Brookdale Chambrel Williamsburg.

Heather Hunter, a spokesperson for Brookdale Senior Living, confirmed that more than one resident of their Williamsburg retirement community has tested positive for COVID-19. She declined to tell 10 On Your Side exactly how many Brookdale Chambrel Williamsburg residents have tested positive for the disease and if any other residents have died.

“We have informed residents, their family members, and associates of Brookdale Chambrel Williamsburg of this matter,” Hunter said. “We are diligently monitoring our residents and associates for signs and symptoms, and we continue to work directly with local health officials to help ensure our residents and associates have the appropriate and necessary medical support. We will continue to follow the guidance of the Peninsula Health District throughout this situation.”

Hunter added that Brookdale Chambrel Williamsburg has “detailed protocols” in place to respond to COVID-19, and that the company is following the guidance recommended by the Peninsula Health District and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

10 On Your Side also reached out to Riverside and asked about the hospital’s protocol for COVID-19 testing of the elderly and those living in retirement communities.

In an email, hospital spokesperson Peter Glagola said that “Riverside follows the CDC guidelines for discharging a patient safely.” He also added that the hospital communicates with “all parties” about the status of a person under investigation for COVID-19 to “assess a safe discharge.”

Have you or a loved one been diagnosed with COVID-19? Email Adrienne Mayfield at adrienne.mayfield@wavy.com.

