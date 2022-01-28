Williamsburg woman charged in fatal Walgreens stabbing deemed incompetent to stand trial

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A woman who was charged with fatally stabbing a 71-year-old woman outside of a Walgreens in Williamsburg has been deemed incompetent to stand trial by the Williamsburg-James City County District Court.

35-year-old LaTeisha Meekins, who faces second-degree murder, appeared before a judge on Thursday to determine if she was competent to stand trial.

According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Nate Green, the court determined that Meekins was not competent to stand trial. She was ordered to receive inpatient treatment to restore her to competency.

Meekins was arrested in November following a fatal stabbing outside a Walgreens in Williamsburg.

Williamsburg police say they received a call around 6 p.m. on November 12, 2021 regarding a stabbing in the 1300 block of Richmond Road. When they arrived on the scene, they found 71-year-old James City County resident Catherine Patricia Heaston, suffering from stab wounds. She was sent to the local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the victim and the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old LaTeisha Meekins, arrived at the Walgreens location separately. Witnesses told police that the two women met outside the store and spoke for a few moments before the stabbing occurred.

Her next hearing is July 28, 2022.