WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Williamsburg announced it will be competing against neighboring localities again this year as part of the 2022 Mayor’s Cup Blood Drive.

Williamsburg has won the trophy for the past few years and wants to keep it. The City of Williamsburg is in a category with Poquoson, Isle of Wight, Franklin, and the Town of Waverly.

The blood drives in Williamsburg will be held June 21 and July 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 401 N. Boundary St.

Participants have the option to either donate blood or red blood cells.

To donate, visit American Red Cross to sign up for a time slot. Of course you don’t have to live in Williamsburg to donate blood. You can use that same link to find a location closer to you.