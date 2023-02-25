WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Williamsburg’s Voter Registrar is proposing changes to the boundaries of the two voting precincts.

According to a press release, a change to the precinct map is being proposed, shifting around 1,100 registered voters from the Stryker precinct to the Matoaka precinct. This shift would mostly affect registered voters in the area south of Franklin Street and east of Boundary Street.

Williamsburg Voter Registrar proposes changes to precinct boundaries. (Photo Courtesy: City of Williamsburg)

Officials say the Stryker precinct currently has a more significant number of registered voters than the Matoaka precinct. According to Virginia state law, localities are required to revise precinct boundaries when the number of voters in a precinct exceeds 4,000.

City Council is set to host a public hearing to discuss the proposed map on Mar. 9 at 2 p.m. Feeback about the proposal can also be submitted through an online form through Apr. 3