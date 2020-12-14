Williamsburg uses CARES Act relief funds to help locals pay overdue utility bills

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Williamsburg announced their plan on Monday to use federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act relief funds to assist eligible water and sewer customers.

City officials say Williamsburg was awarded more than $90,000 from the federal funding. The Municipal Utility Relief Program plans to share that money with residents and small-business owners facing overdue utility bills from March 1 through December 30 because of the coronavirus.

The funds can only be used to provide direct assistance to customer accounts over 30 days in arrears during the covered period; however, the grant prioritizes assistance to customers with accounts more than 60 days in arrears.

Eligible utility customers are encouraged to complete an intake certification form and send it in.

It can also be mailed to 401 Lafayette Street in Williamsburg or placed in the drop-box on the front of the Municipal Building.

For questions, call 757-220-6182.

