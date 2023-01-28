WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The Tourism Development Fund (TDF) Program will be accepting applications on February 1.

The program’s purpose is to increase funding for restaurants, attractions, hotels, and events in the City of Williamsburg.

This is the second application cycle for TDF after the extended pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The application process consists of two phases, the application window from February 1 through March 5 and the selection of qualified applicants to present their proposed projects to the Tourism Development Grant Review Committee in the summer of 2023.

Approved applicants will receive funding in late 2023 or early 2024.

The Economic Development Department and the Tourism Development Grant Review Committee will have two “open house” information sessions.

One will be virtual and one in-person, where potential applicants can attend and ask questions about proposed projects or the application process.

Virtual: Tuesday, February 7 at 1 p.m. You can register online for the session.

for the session. In-person: Wednesday, February 8 at 10 a.m. at the Williamsburg Community Building, 401 N. Boundary St.

The application for the Tourism Development Fund Program is fully online.