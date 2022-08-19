WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Williamsburg will be hosting a series of Future Festivals to gather input from the public as part of its Goals, Initiatives, and Outcomes (GIO) process.

According to a news release, the Williamsburg City Council discusses strategic objectives for the city government every two years and uses the GIO to show the city’s priorities.

The city is set to host eight Future Festivals that residents can take part in. Each festival will consist of games that attendees will play that are designed to collect feedback to help the city council and city staff develop a plan for the next two years.

The festivals will also include multiple lawn games, a coloring station, a video booth, and free hamburger and hot dogs. Attendees will also be given punch cards and anyone who completes the tasks on the cards win a free prize.

The Future Festivals schedule is as follows:

Monday, Aug. 22: 5:30 p.m. at Kiwanis Park, 125 Longhill Road

Thursday, Aug. 25: 5:30 p.m. at Bicentennial Park, 320 Court St

Saturday, Sept. 10: 9:30 a.m. at Quarterpath Recreation Center, 202 Quarterpath Road

Tuesday, Sept. 13: 5:30 p.m. at Highland Park Community Park, 703 N. Henry St.

Thursday, Sept. 15: 5:30 p.m. at Walsingham Academy, 1100 Jamestown Road

Tuesday, Sept. 20: 5:30 p.m. at Former DMV site, 952 Capitol Landing Road

Two other Future Festivals will be scheduled on the William & Mary campus at a later date.