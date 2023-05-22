WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The public is invited to help place flags on the graves of veterans at the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Williamsburg at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 25.

Representatives from the Williamsburg Police and Fire departments will be in attendance as well as The Patrick Henry Chapter of Disabled American Veterans and the Salvation Army of Williamsburg to place more than 500 flags in honor of Memorial Day.

All those interested should meet Caretaker Bill Brown at the flagpole in Cedar Grove Cemetery located at 809 S. Henry Street. Flags will be provided.