WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – National Night Out (NNO), an annual event held in communities nationwide, is typically held the first week of August, but Williamsburg is holding its event in October.

This will be the first in-person NNO event in Williamsburg since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and weather concerns the past few years.

Residents are invited to attend this year’s event on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Community Building, located at 401 N. Boundary St.

NNO provides an opportunity for residents to meet members of local law enforcement agencies, in an effort to promote police-community partnerships.

“National Night Out is a fantastic opportunity for local law enforcement officers to strengthen our relationship with residents,” Community Engagement Officer Herb Williams said. “It’s been four years since we’ve been able to host National Night Out due to circumstances beyond our control, so we are very eager to welcome everyone back to one of our favorite events.”

