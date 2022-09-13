WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Williamsburg is hosting its 2022 National Night Out event on Tuesday, October 4.

National Night Out promotes police-community partnerships and efforts to make neighborhoods safer.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Williamsburg event is being held from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at High Street, 1430 Richmond Road.

This will be the first in-person NNO in Williamsburg since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“National Night Out is a fantastic opportunity for our local law enforcement officers to build

relationships with our residents,” Community Engagement Officer Herb Williams said. “This

event is great expression of our commitment to community policing, and we are eager to host

the community once again for one of our favorite annual events.”

WMBG AM 740 will provide music for the event. Local businesses will be on hand with tabletop displays, printed materials, and free giveaways. Some of the supporters announced so far include Revolution Golf and Grille, Williamsburg Area Transit Authority, Baskin Robbins, Chick-Fil-A (Mooretown Road), and Boy Scouts Troop 103.

Most Hampton Roads cities hold the annual event in August. This year, WAVY went to several local events on August 2, which saw good attendance.