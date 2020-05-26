Williamsburg to begin mosquito control program on June 3

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Williamsburg 2020 mosquito control program will begin
Wednesday, June 3.
The program reduces mosquitoes during the season from June through September. Spraying is weather-dependent and curtailed during rainy conditions.
The city uses an insecticide that kills adult mosquitoes, black flies, and gnats. The insecticide, Duet, also rapidly bio-degrades to create risks for area beekeepers and pollinators.
Most species of mosquito live about two weeks, so any change in their breeding grounds will have a near-immediate impact on the number of mosquitoes in an area.
Every Williamsburg resident can help fight nuisance insects by getting rid of standing
water in their yard:
- Change the water in birdbaths, ornamental ponds and fountains at least once a
week.
- Clean leaf-filled drains, gutters, and roof areas to allow proper drainage.
- Fill in or drain any low places (puddles, ruts) in the yard.
- Keep grass cut short and shrubbery well-trimmed around the house so adult
mosquitoes will not have a place to hide.
- Make sure your backyard pool is properly cared for while on vacation.
- Turn buckets, baby pools, boats, and other outside containers upside down when
they are not in use.
- Cover rain barrels, garbage cans, and other large containers.
- Properly dispose of old, unnecessary tires.
- Repair leaky water faucets, water hoses, and air conditioners.
Call the Public Works office at 757-220-6140 with any questions about the mosquito control
program, for an on-site yard inspection or for information on how to get rid of old tires.
