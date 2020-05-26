Williamsburg to begin mosquito control program on June 3

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Williamsburg 2020 mosquito control program will begin

Wednesday, June 3.

The program reduces mosquitoes during the season from June through September. Spraying is weather-dependent and curtailed during rainy conditions.

The city uses an insecticide that kills adult mosquitoes, black flies, and gnats. The insecticide, Duet, also rapidly bio-degrades to create risks for area beekeepers and pollinators.

Most species of mosquito live about two weeks, so any change in their breeding grounds will have a near-immediate impact on the number of mosquitoes in an area.

Every Williamsburg resident can help fight nuisance insects by getting rid of standing

water in their yard:

Change the water in birdbaths, ornamental ponds and fountains at least once a

week.

Clean leaf-filled drains, gutters, and roof areas to allow proper drainage.

Fill in or drain any low places (puddles, ruts) in the yard.

Keep grass cut short and shrubbery well-trimmed around the house so adult

mosquitoes will not have a place to hide.

Make sure your backyard pool is properly cared for while on vacation.

Turn buckets, baby pools, boats, and other outside containers upside down when

they are not in use.

Cover rain barrels, garbage cans, and other large containers.

Properly dispose of old, unnecessary tires.

Repair leaky water faucets, water hoses, and air conditioners.

Call the Public Works office at 757-220-6140 with any questions about the mosquito control

program, for an on-site yard inspection or for information on how to get rid of old tires.

