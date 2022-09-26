WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Williamsburg is asking residents for input on what direction they should take for their initiatives over the next two years.

The city is asking for citizens to complete an online survey where they weigh the importance of varying initiatives. The survey opened to the public on Sept. 26, 2022, and will close on Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:59 p.m..

Residents can complete the survey here. You can contact the city with any questions about the survey at (757) 220-6100.

Every two years, the Williamsburg City Council identifies strategic objectives and goals. The biennial process is called Goals, Initiatives, and Outcomes (GIO), and the city’s previous GIO priorities can be found online here. The GIO-specific survey aims to determine what citizens feel should be the city’s focus over the next two years.

The City of Williamsburg is hosting Future Festivals to gather public input. The last Future Festival will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Crim Dell Meadow on the William and Mary campus. Attendees of the City of Williamsburg’s recent Future Festivals have also been asked to fill out a paper version of the survey.