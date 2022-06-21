WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Williamsburg, William & Mary, and Colonial Williamsburg will once again host Community Appreciation Day.

The event is set for Sunday, July 3, on the lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg, located 301 S. Nassau Street.

The event began in 2021 as a thank you to the community for their “collective strength and resilience”

throughout the COVID-19. It is free and open to the public.



Community Appreciation Day begins at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 3, with family-friendly lawn games

such as giant Connect-4, giant chess and checkers, giant horseshoes, kick croquet, ring toss,

and cornhole.



Williamsburg Public Art Council is sponsoring a community art project, setting up large canvases for people of all ages to paint.



Throughout the event, Sno-to-Go will be serving free sno-balls and ice cream.



The day ends with a performance from the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band, part of the free Colonial

Williamsburg American Music Concert Series produced in partnership with the City of Williamsburg.



The concert series includes a musical performance each night, July 1-4.

