Williamsburg seeking public input for fire station’s new design

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Williamsburg is asking residents to rank and narrow down the best design for the city’s new central fire station.

In a survey posted online, Williamsburg officials say the city’s central fire station has reached its useful life as a building. The building is scheduled to be demolished and officials are seeking input for the station’s new design.

The staff and Council solicited proposals from contracting firms interested in designing and building the project and the list has been narrowed to three.

Officials say many variables must be considered before a contractor team is selected. Ultimately, the firm with the best qualifications, capability, and cost structure will be chosen.

To participate in the survey, click here. The last day for the survey is Sunday, Jan. 3.

Below are the proposed designs for the Williamsburg’s new central fire station: