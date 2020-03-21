Williamsburg retirement community resident tests positive for coronavirus

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg’s WindsorMeade senior living community confirmed Saturday afternoon that one of the residents tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility said in a statement that the resident began to experience symptoms on March 15, notified staff, and was immediately self-isolated in their apartment.

After following CDC and VDH guidelines, the resident received care at a Sentara Hospital and was returned to self-isolation until the test came back positive earlier on Saturday. The patient remains in quarantine and it is unclear how they were exposed.

The healthcare team has identified those that may have been in contact with the patient and continues to investigate the case details. All necessary precautions are being taken with those that may have been exposed.

The staff is working with the Peninsula Health District to minimize exposure to other residents, employees, families, and volunteers, according to the website.

WindsorMeade will keep visitation restrictions in place, dining halls closed, and group events will remain canceled.

