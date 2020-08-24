Williamsburg restaurant owner giving free meals this week to those affected by the pandemic

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The owner of Jimmy’s Oven and Grill, Mo Boulftali, has been feeding people going through hard times for years.

It started with free meals on Thanksgiving Day, then extended during hurricanes. Now, he’s helping people who’ve fallen on hard times during the pandemic.

“God gave me so I can give back to the community and I never really needed to take anything from anybody. Right now I have enough so I want to share with the people especially during this pandemic,” said Boulftali.

Boulftali will be giving back now through Labor Day — and may extend that depending on the demand.

He’s got a special menu for those individuals and family members who come by to eat for free.

“Anybody who doesn’t have any money, who’s affected by the pandemic, they are welcome to come in. It doesn’t matter what kind of person you are, even if you have money and you want to take advantage of Jimmy’s, go ahead,” Boulftali said with a laugh.

Boulftali says this idea came to him when he overheard a family in Walmart discussing their financial hardships.

He decided instead of just offering to help them, he’d offer it up to everyone in the community who may need it.

“Do not go to bed hungry. I feel bad for not just Americans, but any human being to go hungry. It’s all about the money, but it’s what you do with it that counts,” said Boulftali.

He says several people have already come in to enjoy their free meal over the weekend.

He’s calling it “Mo’s meal for pandemic relief,” and he’s doing all this despite losing 70 percent of his business and having to downsize his menu.

