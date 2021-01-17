Williamsburg resident rescues injured Black Vulture

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — One resident is asking the community to be more mindful when throwing away trash after a Black Vulture suffered an injury over the weekend.

Williamsburg residents Julie Wallace posted photos on social media of what looked like a Black Vulture with a bloody leg and an open can with brown liquid.

“When you think throwing your trash out by the roadside doesn’t hurt anyone…” Wallace wrote on the caption, showing photos of the injured bird.

Wallace who works with Wildlife Response was dispatched to the injured bird after receiving calls in the area.

According to the website All About Birds, Black Vultures live year-round in forested and open areas of the eastern and southern United States south to South America. Their carrion diet includes feral hogs, poultry, cattle, donkeys, raccoons, coyotes, opossums, striped skunks, and armadillos.

Courtesy – Julie Wallace

