Williamsburg Police warn residents of car break-ins and package thefts

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg Police want to remind residents to lock their car doors to help to stop grinches from putting a damper on their holiday season.

The department says this time of the year is when they see more car break-ins, stolen vehicles, and package thefts.

MPO Charlie Ericsson, who’s been with the department for 13 years, says people are leaving their doors unlocked and cars running unattended as well as packages out front of homes.

“It happens all year round but it does tend to pick up because more people are getting packages on their porches and leaving things in their vehicles,” he said

The department has gotten between 50 to 60 reports of break-ins, four stolen cars, and a handful of package thefts, according to Ericsson.

He says that it can happen anywhere in the city.

That’s why officers are trying to educate the public about the crimes.

Ericsson says they’ve created PSA’s, posted on social media, and are even going door to door to give residents tips on what to do.

“The more educated the public is to keep themselves safe and not be victims, the less crime we’re going to have here in the City of Williamsburg,” Ericsson said. “We want people to understand that. We want people to keep an eye out for suspicious activity.”

One of those easy steps is making sure your car door is locked and taking valuables out of your vehicle.

And if you’re out in public, make sure your valuables aren’t in plain sight.

Ericsson also recommends to cut down on package thefts, have your neighbors pick them up for you, or get them delivered to your place of employment.

Last but not least, say something if you see something.

“If you see something, report it to the police. We want people to know no crime is too small to call and report it. If someone goes through your vehicle and nothing is missing, still call and report it. It gives us the tools to solve that crime,” he said.