WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Police Department is currently in possession of stolen items recovered early September during an investigation of larcenies from cars.



The larcenies took place in York County and Williamsburg, and the police ask that any citizens that had possessions stolen from their car during this time contact Investigator Heather Ziegler at (757) 220-6238 to reclaim their property.

On September 1, 2022, officers responded to a report of tampering with vehicles at 400 block of Merrimac Trail. Upon arrival to the area, officers located a suspicious vehicle, which they stopped. Police discovered that the vehicle contained a variety of items that were linked to the recent thefts, and one of the adults in the car admitted to illegally entering vehicles.

The five occupants in the car were all charged with 13 misdemeanor charges.

The Williamsburg Police Department urges citizens to never leave valuables in their cars, and to make sure to lock car doors and not leave the keys inside the vehicle.

If you have information about this or any other crime, please contact Peninsula Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.