WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle Wednesday.

The incident happened in the 300 block of Newport Avenue.

Police say the subjects left the scene in the vehicle pictured below.





Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the vehicle is asked to contact Investigator Ziegler at 757-220-2331 or call the Peninsula Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.