Williamsburg Police says no credible threat following anonymous report at Walsingham Academy

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg Police say all is clear following a reported threat at Walsingham Academy over the weekend.

Police say they initially responded to Walsingham Academy on March 13 following a reported anonymous call regarding a threat made by a student.

Officers met with school administrators who had already conducted a threat assessment and determined that the threat was not credible.

School administrators told 10 On Your Side that officials have called students’ parents and determined that no further action was required regarding the incident.

Officials say the school is handling the incident through administrative action.